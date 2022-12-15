Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,632 shares in the company, valued at $92,365.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,769 shares of company stock worth $143,307. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 700,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

