ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.95) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.32) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ageas SA/NV from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.81.

AGESY stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

