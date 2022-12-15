3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of DDD opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

