Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

