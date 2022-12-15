Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $61,056,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

