StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

