StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.85.
Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors
About America First Multifamily Investors
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.