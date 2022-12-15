StockNews.com Downgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Buy

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,911,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 101.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 79,629 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.