StockNews.com Downgrades Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Buy

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

NYSE MPC opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

