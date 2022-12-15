Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.