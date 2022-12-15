Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT Lowered to €1.45

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.65 ($1.74) to €1.45 ($1.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($2.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

AFLYY stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $893.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.70. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

