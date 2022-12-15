Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Blue Bird Trading Down 11.8 %
NASDAQ BLBD opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.10.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
