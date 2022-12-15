Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 806,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

