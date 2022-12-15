Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Telefónica by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Telefónica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 98,417 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

