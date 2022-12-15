Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $164.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

