Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Unilever by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

