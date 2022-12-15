Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $161.40

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Primerica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $141.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

