Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $9.72 Average PT from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.72.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.32) to €8.40 ($8.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.00) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $8.40 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

