Brokerages Set Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) PT at $215.20

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Capgemini Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $36.41 on Monday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

