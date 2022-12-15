Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT at $50.73

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several research firms have commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

VSCO stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

