Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$4.44

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CEU stock opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.59. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The firm has a market cap of C$726.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

