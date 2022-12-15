Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) versus SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Critical Review

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 15.51 -$8.20 million N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) $2.41 billion 0.48 $54.58 million $5.25 14.44

Valuation & Earnings

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) 3.14% 7.00% 3.00%

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats SaverOne 2014 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and system, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. In addition, it markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Tia Enterprise; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, the company provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

