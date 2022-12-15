Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $142.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $672.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 17.56%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.