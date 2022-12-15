Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Critical Comparison

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 31.65% 10.76% 1.20% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26.85% 14.52% 0.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.49 $204.57 million $1.81 7.02 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 3.08 $48.33 billion $11.84 11.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.8% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hope Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hope Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 6 11 0 2.65

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $145.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Hope Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

