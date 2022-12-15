Financial Review: Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group 0.37% 0.06% 0.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group $726.79 million 1.93 -$20.35 million $0.02 318.66

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Paramount Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexus Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nexus Industrial REIT and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 1 3 1 3.00 Paramount Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 68.33%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

