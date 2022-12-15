Financial Analysis: Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) & Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Addex Therapeutics and Aravive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aravive 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aravive has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 246.08%. Given Aravive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aravive is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

51.3% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Aravive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Aravive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aravive $7.44 million 14.72 -$39.15 million ($2.36) -0.78

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aravive.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aravive -695.57% -190.16% -100.35%

Volatility and Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats Addex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Aravive

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.