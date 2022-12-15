StockNews.com Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Hold”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. MKM Partners cut their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

