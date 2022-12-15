Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Orthofix Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.95. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
Read More
