Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.95. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 269.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 79.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

