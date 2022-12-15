Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $493.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

