Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $493.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
