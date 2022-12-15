StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
AGTC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.