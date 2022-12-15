StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

AGTC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831,768 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 404,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

