StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

AGTC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831,768 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 404,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.