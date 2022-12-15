Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,240 shares of company stock worth $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

