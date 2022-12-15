Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
AEZS stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
