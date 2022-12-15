Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

