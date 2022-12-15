Bank of America Downgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Neutral

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.26.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Affirm has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $113.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 7.9% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

