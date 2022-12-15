Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $88.73.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

