Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 79.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142,445 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 285,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

