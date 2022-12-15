LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $88.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($124.21) to €91.00 ($95.79) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($96.84) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($77.89) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

