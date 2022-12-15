Brokerages Set Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) PT at $4.07

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAPMY. Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.84) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

