Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $68.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.57 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,764,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

