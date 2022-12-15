New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $9.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.