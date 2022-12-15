StockNews.com Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.6 %

UCBI opened at $33.30 on Monday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

