The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $238.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $213.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $215.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.99.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.