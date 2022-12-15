Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth $162,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.