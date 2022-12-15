Robert W. Baird Boosts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $10.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SPWH opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
