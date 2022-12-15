Robert W. Baird Boosts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $10.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

