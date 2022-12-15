StockNews.com Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Silgan Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SLGN stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Silgan Company Profile
