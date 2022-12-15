Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

