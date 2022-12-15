REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Analysts

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several analysts have commented on REE shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
REE Automotive stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
