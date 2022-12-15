REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Analysts

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts have commented on REE shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

REE Automotive stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in REE Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

