Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Grows By 66.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the November 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.15. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

