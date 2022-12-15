Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rises By 14.3%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yankuang Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

