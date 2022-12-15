Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Down 3.4 %
Wynn Macau stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
