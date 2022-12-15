Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 3.4 %

Wynn Macau stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

