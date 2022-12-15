Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.45.

ULTA opened at $462.85 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.95 and its 200 day moving average is $411.82.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,919,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

