Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 3.7 %
ZSHGY stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.
About Zhongsheng Group
