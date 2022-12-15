Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 3.7 %

ZSHGY stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

