EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
EV Biologics Trading Down 16.7 %
OTCMKTS YECO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. EV Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
About EV Biologics
