EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EV Biologics Trading Down 16.7 %

OTCMKTS YECO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. EV Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Get EV Biologics alerts:

About EV Biologics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.